Overview

Dr. Charles Barth III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, Anderson County Hospital, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Barth III works at Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants-South in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.