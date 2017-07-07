Dr. Charles Barth III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barth III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Barth III, MD
Dr. Charles Barth III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, Anderson County Hospital, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants-South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 280, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 931-1883
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- Anderson County Hospital
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Dr. Barth took the time to answer any & all questions that I had. He was able to explain things to my understanding! I would trust him with any heart issues that I may happen to have in the future.
About Dr. Charles Barth III, MD
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Fell-Nih Nhlbi
- U Ark Med Scis
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
