Dr. Charles Bogie, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Bogie, MD

Dr. Charles Bogie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Bogie works at Bogie Eye Care in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bogie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Petersen Donita
    5622 N Portland Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 949-2881
  2. 2
    Cataract Institute of Oklahoma
    3840 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 455-3937
  3. 3
    Charles P Bogie III MD PhD INC.
    3435 NW 56th St Ste 1010, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 945-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Keratitis
Diplopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Keratitis

Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 14, 2022
    I received an extraordinary level of care from Dr. Charles Bogie. I was visiting Oklahoma City from New York. After a few days in OKC, I developed an extremely painful corneal ulcer and eye infection. Dr. Bogie's staff allowed me to visit his office immediately. Dr. Bogie expertly diagnosed my condition and prescribed treatment. He exhibited an amazing level of concern for me by asking me to call him and report on my progress. On off hours, he opened his office for me and examined me before prescribing another medication because I still was experiencing pain. A few days later, again he opened his office just for me on a holiday and gave me a final consultation. I have never before been treated by such an attentive physician. I highly recommend this caring doctor who provided me with an extraordinary level of care.
    Dana Gumb — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Bogie, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588645253
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dean a McGee Eye Inst/U Ok
    Internship
    • Children's Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Bogie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bogie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bogie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bogie has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

