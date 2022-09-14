Overview of Dr. Charles Bogie, MD

Dr. Charles Bogie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Bogie works at Bogie Eye Care in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.