Dr. Charles Bogie, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Bogie, MD
Dr. Charles Bogie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Bogie works at
Dr. Bogie's Office Locations
Petersen Donita5622 N Portland Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-2881
Cataract Institute of Oklahoma3840 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 455-3937
Charles P Bogie III MD PhD INC.3435 NW 56th St Ste 1010, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I received an extraordinary level of care from Dr. Charles Bogie. I was visiting Oklahoma City from New York. After a few days in OKC, I developed an extremely painful corneal ulcer and eye infection. Dr. Bogie's staff allowed me to visit his office immediately. Dr. Bogie expertly diagnosed my condition and prescribed treatment. He exhibited an amazing level of concern for me by asking me to call him and report on my progress. On off hours, he opened his office for me and examined me before prescribing another medication because I still was experiencing pain. A few days later, again he opened his office just for me on a holiday and gave me a final consultation. I have never before been treated by such an attentive physician. I highly recommend this caring doctor who provided me with an extraordinary level of care.
About Dr. Charles Bogie, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588645253
Education & Certifications
- Dean a McGee Eye Inst/U Ok
- Children's Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. Bogie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogie has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bogie speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogie.
