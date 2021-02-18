Overview of Dr. Charles Carmeci, MD

Dr. Charles Carmeci, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.



Dr. Carmeci works at Asante Cardiothoracic Surgery in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.