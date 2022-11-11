Dr. Charles Chapel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Chapel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Charles Chapel, DPM
Dr. Charles Chapel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Chapel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chapel's Office Locations
-
1
Chapel Podiatry12084 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6248MondayClosedTuesday11:00am - 3:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chapel?
Professional,helpful and friendly
About Dr. Charles Chapel, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1548261506
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiaric Medicine
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapel works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.