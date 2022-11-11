See All Podiatrists in Brooksville, FL
Dr. Charles Chapel, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (43)
Map Pin Small Brooksville, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Chapel, DPM

Dr. Charles Chapel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.

Dr. Chapel works at Chapel Podiatry in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chapel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chapel Podiatry
    12084 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6248
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Bayfront Health Spring Hill
  • Bravera Health Brooksville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Charles Chapel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548261506
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York College of Podiaric Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Chapel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chapel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chapel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapel works at Chapel Podiatry in Brooksville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chapel’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

