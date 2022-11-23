Dr. Charles Clark III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Clark III, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Clark III, MD
Dr. Charles Clark III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Clark III's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates PC800 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Clark, have been using him for years. Would not use anyone else as long as he is available.
About Dr. Charles Clark III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurosurgery
