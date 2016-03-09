Overview of Dr. Charles Colombo, MD

Dr. Charles Colombo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Colombo works at Colombo Eye Care in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.