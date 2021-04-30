Dr. Charles Depaolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depaolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Depaolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Depaolo, MD
Dr. Charles Depaolo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Depaolo's Office Locations
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Asheville)21 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-4555Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville-Thompson)212 Thompson St, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 233-2929Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville-Asheville)2315 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 692-4356
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Brevard)45 Hendersonville Hwy, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768 Directions (828) 435-8200
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Waynesville)35 Valley View Ter, Waynesville, NC 28786 Directions (828) 454-9816Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Asheville Office3 McDowell St # B, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 225-1920
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Arden)2775 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 274-4555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clyde Office490 Hospital Dr, Clyde, NC 28721 Directions (828) 225-1920
Marion clinic1135 N Main St, Marion, NC 28752 Directions (828) 225-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Depaolo?
Dr. DePaolo did a right knee replacement for me in January. Recovery has gone well due to the excellent care from Dr. DePaolo, his staff and physical therapy. I’m thankful for a skilled physician who cares deeply for the welfare of each patient.
About Dr. Charles Depaolo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861554305
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic
- Methodist Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- University of The South
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
