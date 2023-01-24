Dr. Charles Engh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Engh, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Engh, MD
Dr. Charles Engh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Engh works at
Dr. Engh's Office Locations
-
1
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 892-6500
-
2
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2501 Parkers Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 892-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Engh was both knowledgeable and reassuring leading up to both of my knee replacements. I did them 18 months apart based on his recommendations and my work schedule. It turned out great!
About Dr. Charles Engh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457305633
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Va
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Davidson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Engh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engh.
