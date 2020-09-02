Overview of Dr. Charles Foster, MD

Dr. Charles Foster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cottage Hospital, Rutland Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Foster works at Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution MERSI in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.