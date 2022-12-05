Dr. Charles Fuenning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuenning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fuenning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Fuenning, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Fuenning works at
Locations
-
1
Akron Office95 Arch St Ste 210, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 253-1411
-
2
Hudson Office Suite 3155655 Hudson Dr Ste 315, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 253-1411
-
3
Unity Health Network Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine1900 23rd St Ste 1200, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 253-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuenning?
Excellent care from an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Charles Fuenning, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972513406
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Med Institute
- St Thomas Med Ctr/Ne Ohio U
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuenning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuenning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuenning works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuenning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuenning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuenning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuenning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.