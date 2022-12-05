Overview

Dr. Charles Fuenning, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Fuenning works at Unity Health Network Pumonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine in Akron, OH with other offices in Hudson, OH and Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.