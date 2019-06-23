Overview

Dr. Charles Fulk, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Fulk works at Lakeway Dermatology Associates in Morristown, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.