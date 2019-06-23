Dr. Charles Fulk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fulk, MD
Dr. Charles Fulk, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Lakeway Dermatology Associates400 E Economy Rd Ste 8, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 587-4600
Lakeway Dermatology Associates112 W Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 262-8240
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Great doctor and very entertaining at the same time. Can’t beat that!
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Brook Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center|Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fulk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulk has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fulk speaks German and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulk.
