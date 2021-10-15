Dr. Charles Ivester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ivester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Ivester, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina SC and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Ivester works at
Locations
-
1
Mountain States Pulmonary Critical Care5957 Fashion Point Dr Ste 103, South Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 492-4930
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Best Pulmonary Doctor out there!! Saved my life and made me better again. Thorough in his care plans. You’ll be sorely missed!! Thank you Dr. Ivester for helping me understand my severe asthma..
About Dr. Charles Ivester, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1376585372
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado CO
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Medical University of South Carolina SC
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivester has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivester.
