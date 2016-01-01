Overview of Dr. Ishtiaque Mohiuddin, MD

Dr. Ishtiaque Mohiuddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clinton, UT. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clin Fnd|Wright State University



Dr. Mohiuddin works at Northern Utah Cardiovascular Associates - Clinton in Clinton, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.