Dr. Charles Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Kaiser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Center For Excellence In Eye Care8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020
Center for Excellence15955 SW 96th St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (786) 621-9500Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC6110 SW 70th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Dr Kaiser was gentle and caring towards my mother (age 72) when she needed cataract surgery in both eyes. Although there were several tests that needed to be done, his staff and all the girls who worked in the testing area were so nice and patient with my mom (100lbs & wheelchair bound). All the tests just made us feel like Dr Kaiser was just trying to be as precise as possible. If I was choosing a doctor to perform surgery on my eyes...that's exactly what I'd want caring, patient and precise. My mom did amazing with the surgery to both eyes and said she feels like she's now looking at life and the world in a whole new way. Thank-you to all the girls in the testing department, the office personnel and of course, Dr Kaiser! Thank-you for treating my mom like family and being so kind and patient with her. God bless you and your wonderful staff.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801859962
- University Of Louisville In Kentucky
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Princeton University
