Overview of Dr. Charles Kaiser, MD

Dr. Charles Kaiser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Kaiser works at Center For Excellence In Eye Care in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.