Dr. Charles Kaiser, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Kaiser, MD

Dr. Charles Kaiser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Kaiser works at Center For Excellence In Eye Care in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaiser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Excellence In Eye Care
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 598-2020
  2. 2
    Center for Excellence
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 621-9500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    South Florida Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC
    6110 SW 70th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr Kaiser was gentle and caring towards my mother (age 72) when she needed cataract surgery in both eyes. Although there were several tests that needed to be done, his staff and all the girls who worked in the testing area were so nice and patient with my mom (100lbs & wheelchair bound). All the tests just made us feel like Dr Kaiser was just trying to be as precise as possible. If I was choosing a doctor to perform surgery on my eyes...that's exactly what I'd want caring, patient and precise. My mom did amazing with the surgery to both eyes and said she feels like she's now looking at life and the world in a whole new way. Thank-you to all the girls in the testing department, the office personnel and of course, Dr Kaiser! Thank-you for treating my mom like family and being so kind and patient with her. God bless you and your wonderful staff.
    Martha Williams — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Kaiser, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville In Kentucky
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    • Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

