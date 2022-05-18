Dr. Charles Katopes III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katopes III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Katopes III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Katopes III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Katopes III works at
Locations
Digestive Health Specialists - Kernersville280 Broad St Ste F, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 768-6211Monday7:30am - 4:45pmTuesday7:30am - 4:45pmWednesday7:30am - 4:45pmThursday7:30am - 4:45pmFriday7:30am - 4:45pm
Digestive Health Specialists - Winston-Salem2025 Frontis Plaza Blvd Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-6211Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katopes and the team at Digestive Health in Advance were great. They helped me get thru the procedure with a lot less nervousness than I had expected. The whole team was excellent at making me feel relaxed and as though there was nothing to worry about. I appreciate everyone involved!
About Dr. Charles Katopes III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1184701377
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Brown
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine - M.D.
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katopes III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katopes III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katopes III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katopes III works at
Dr. Katopes III has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katopes III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Katopes III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katopes III.
