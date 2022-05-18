Overview

Dr. Charles Katopes III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Katopes III works at Digestive Health Specialists in Kernersville, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.