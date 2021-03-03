Overview of Dr. Charles King II, MD

Dr. Charles King II, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point.



Dr. King II works at Internal Medicine Associates in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.