Dr. Charles King II, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (31)
Map Pin Small Tupelo, MS
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles King II, MD

Dr. Charles King II, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point.

Dr. King II works at Internal Medicine Associates in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. King II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ima-tupelo
    845 S Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 377-5000
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Consultants
    408 Council Cir Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 377-1130
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • North Mississippi Health Services
  • North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Steroid Injection
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Steroid Injection

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. King II?

    Mar 03, 2021
    My first Rheumy was Dr Joel Abbott in Birmingham Al in 2008 when I was first diagnosed w/primary Sjögrens syndrome, secondary Lupus, Fibromyalgia, Raynaud's phenomenon & Interstitial cystitis. I moved to Huntsville & started seeing Dr William Shergy in 2012 then Fulton Ms end of 2014 when I finally got to the best of the best, Dr King, begining of 2015. Not only did he know of my previous rheumy docs, he trained Dr Abbott & taught a few seminars & published a few study cases with Dr Shergy. He is highly intelligent & a great person to have on your side when you are battling autoimmune junk. No he isn't a "touchy feely" kind of man; he shouldn't be. He is smart, fast paced, blunt, caring & thorough. He takes care of his patients like they need to be taken care of. If you're seeking that in a doctors office then find a psychiatrist & therapist for your mental & emotional health needs. He is legally & professionally doing the right thing by not rubbing on patients who are over emotional
    Stephanie — Mar 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Charles King II, MD
    About Dr. Charles King II, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538137989
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles King II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King II works at Internal Medicine Associates in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. King II’s profile.

    Dr. King II has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. King II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

