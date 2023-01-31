Dr. Charles Kurkul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurkul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kurkul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Kurkul, MD
Dr. Charles Kurkul, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Texas Oncology-Denton2600 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 382-1022Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology - Denton2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 484-5323
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
It was my first year with Dr K, He clearly a busy guy, but always had time to answer my questions. More importantly, when my treatments stopped working, he was very good good at recommending and explaining a new treatment. I like his no BS approach.
About Dr. Charles Kurkul, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134419682
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stonybrook University Hospital
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
