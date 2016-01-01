Dr. Landau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Landau, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Landau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Landau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group Heart Vascular - Trumbull112 Quarry Rd Ste 400, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 333-8800
-
2
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landau?
About Dr. Charles Landau, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1639176597
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landau works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.