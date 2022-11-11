Dr. Charles Linden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Linden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Linden, MD is a Dermatologist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Linden works at
Locations
Valley Dermatologic Medical Group Inc.18364 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-7122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
It's my first visit. Dr. Linden was very attentive to what I was saying. He was very clear and thorough about what's needed to further diagnose my condition. Very pleasant. When I left his clinic I got the "you'll be taken cared of" kind of sense and feeling because of the entire experience.
About Dr. Charles Linden, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linden works at
Dr. Linden has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Linden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linden.
