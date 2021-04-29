Dr. Charles Lombardi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lombardi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Lombardi & Silver Llp3207 Francis Lewis Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 224-2030
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5515
New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2151MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr Lombardi was my surgeon when I fractured my heel. I have to say I feel 100% I can do exactly what I was doing before the fracture. I’m an electrician and very active gym/sports/construction/hiking etc. I have to say dr Lombardi was a blessing for me . He listen to me and explain to me how serious my injury was. I can’t believe I can jump and run.
- 41 years of experience
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.
