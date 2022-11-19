Dr. Charles Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Long, MD
Dr. Charles Long, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Suburban Plastic Surgeons, PC1250 Greenwood Ave Ste 14, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Long and his practice did a great job with my skin graft, it healed very quickly and looks great.
- Wound & Burn Care
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033164736
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
