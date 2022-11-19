Overview of Dr. Charles Long, MD

Dr. Charles Long, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Long works at Suburban Plastic Surgeons, PC in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.