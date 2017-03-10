Dr. Charles Mary III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mary III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Mary III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Delricht Research826 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 309-7108
Family Doctors Urgent Care Clinic2600 Belle Chasse Hwy Ste B-2, Terrytown, LA 70056 Directions (504) 349-2273
- 3 14158 University Ave, Hammond, LA 70401 Directions (985) 551-8200
Lake After Hours Hammond42205 Veterans Ave, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 375-9979
I saw Dr Charles Mary at an urgent care facility. I was feeling very ill and had chills and fever along with much head congestion. he quickly diagnosed me with sinusitis and gave me a steroid shot along with Rx for cough and an antibiotic. I was feeling so much better the very next morning. I had never been turned around from feeling ill so quickly! I truly enjoyed his sincere eagerness to help me get better. I would gladly continue to be in his care as my primary care physician if possible
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Mary III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
