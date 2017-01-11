See All Interventional Cardiologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Charles Olson, MD

Interventional Cardiology
2.3 (6)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Olson, MD

Dr. Charles Olson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Olson works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olson's Office Locations

    Methodist Physicians Clinic - Westroads Office Park
    1120 N 103rd Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-5055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 11, 2017
    I was rushed to the emergency room a year and a half ago with heart complications. Dr. Olson was the physician on my case. He was an excellent doctor. He takes his position very seriously. I am aware of this because every appointment he talks to me and intensely studies my chart. He put me on a blood thinner that has worked brilliantly. I have recently learned in the last year that certain blood thinner brands are being sued. I am so thankful one of those was not prescribed to my case.
    kate in Omaha, NE — Jan 11, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Charles Olson, MD
    About Dr. Charles Olson, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699736553
    Education & Certifications

    • U Nebr
    • U Nebr
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olson works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Olson’s profile.

    Dr. Olson has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

