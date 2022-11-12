Dr. Charles Peterson II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Peterson II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Peterson II, MD
Dr. Charles Peterson II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Peterson II works at
Dr. Peterson II's Office Locations
1
Seattle Orthopedic Surgery Center2409 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103 Directions (206) 633-8100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Orthopedic Specialists of Seattle5350 Tallman Ave NW Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 784-8833
3
Swedish Orthopedic Institute Pharmacy601 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 325-4464
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The whole process of my knee replacement from start to finish was absolute professionalism! The surgery process at Swedish Ballard was a wonderful experience and to date My knee is at full functionality. Dr.Petersen is the most experienced knee replacement surgeon you could hope for, caring and personable through the whole process! Swedish Ballard surgery team was absolutely the most experienced and competent inpatient medical team I could of ever hoped for!
About Dr. Charles Peterson II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851350680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
