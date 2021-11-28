Overview of Dr. Charles Pettus, MD

Dr. Charles Pettus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Pettus works at Piedmont Hospital in Newnan, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.