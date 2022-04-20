Overview of Dr. Charles Popkin, MD

Dr. Charles Popkin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital For Sick Children, Toronto, On|Minnesota Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute



Dr. Popkin works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY with other offices in Eastchester, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.