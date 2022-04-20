See All General Surgeons in Tarrytown, NY
Dr. Charles Popkin, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Popkin, MD

Dr. Charles Popkin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital For Sick Children, Toronto, On|Minnesota Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute

Dr. Popkin works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY with other offices in Eastchester, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Popkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - 693 White Plains Road
    693 White Plains Road, Eastchester, NY 10709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Sprain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Apr 20, 2022
    I had a surgery in 2018. Shattered my whole knee cap and Dr.Popkin reassured me everything would be completely fine and I would recover just fine. And sure enough he was right. It’s 2022 and I haven’t had any issues with my knee. Thanks to Dr Popkin who was an EXTREME pleasure from beginning to end. Highly recommend him!!!!
    Solenny G — Apr 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Charles Popkin, MD
    About Dr. Charles Popkin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104037316
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital For Sick Children, Toronto, On|Minnesota Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute
    Internship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Popkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popkin has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Popkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

