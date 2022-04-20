Dr. Charles Popkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Popkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Popkin, MD
Dr. Charles Popkin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital For Sick Children, Toronto, On|Minnesota Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute
Dr. Popkin works at
Dr. Popkin's Office Locations
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 693 White Plains Road693 White Plains Road, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
3
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
4
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a surgery in 2018. Shattered my whole knee cap and Dr.Popkin reassured me everything would be completely fine and I would recover just fine. And sure enough he was right. It’s 2022 and I haven’t had any issues with my knee. Thanks to Dr Popkin who was an EXTREME pleasure from beginning to end. Highly recommend him!!!!
About Dr. Charles Popkin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1104037316
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Sick Children, Toronto, On|Minnesota Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popkin has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Popkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.