Dr. Charles Rassier, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Rassier, MD

Dr. Charles Rassier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital

Dr. Rassier works at Eye Clinic PA in Union, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rassier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Clinic PA
    1095 Morris Ave Ste 400, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 686-2525
  2. 2
    Ideal Eyewear
    2 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 686-2525
  3. 3
    Clara Maass Medical Center
    1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 622-2020
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Stye
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Stye
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Stye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 05, 2022
    I’ve been visiting Dr. Rassier for my eye care examinations for many years. His services are excellent and he takes the time to address any questions I have in a comprehensive manner. He is professional and thorough and I enjoy my visits at The Eye Clinic. The staff is great as well!
    — Mar 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Rassier, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1902025794
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Abington Memorial Hospital (Pennsylvania)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Rassier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rassier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rassier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rassier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rassier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

