Dr. Charles Rheeman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Rheeman, MD

Dr. Charles Rheeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.

Dr. Rheeman works at Saratoga Ophthalmology in Malta, NY with other offices in Troy, NY and Mechanicville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rheeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saratoga Ophthalmology
    658 Malta Ave Ste 101, Malta, NY 12020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 580-0553
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Located in the Burdett Avenue Medical Building
    2200 Burdett Ave Ste 206, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 580-0553
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Temporary Malta Office
    2388 Route 9 Ste 103, Mechanicville, NY 12118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 580-0553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital
  • Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
  • St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 10, 2022
    So, if you are looking for a doctor that coddles you and dotes over you, this isn’t your doc. However, he’s incredibly knowledgeable, intelligent, experienced and one of the best in the area, and that’s why I see him. He will always give proper and thorough diagnosis and treatment. I appreciate his care and vast knowledge despite what others have noticed about his bedside manor. He can cut open an eyeball for goodness sakes, can you do that? Surgeons always have a little bit of quirk. Doesn’t bother me one bit. Absolutely great doctor!
    sunshine222 — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Rheeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1073572236
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Internship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Dr. Charles Rheeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rheeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rheeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rheeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rheeman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rheeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rheeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rheeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rheeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rheeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

