Overview of Dr. Charles Rheeman, MD

Dr. Charles Rheeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Rheeman works at Saratoga Ophthalmology in Malta, NY with other offices in Troy, NY and Mechanicville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.