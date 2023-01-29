Overview of Dr. Charles Robinson, MD

Dr. Charles Robinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at Starling Physicians PC in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Astigmatism and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.