Overview

Dr. Charles Sohn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sohn works at Cardiac Institute of Central California in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.