Dr. Charles Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Sohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Sohn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sohn works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Institute30 E River Park Pl W Ste 260, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohn?
The staff are very friendly and Dr Sohn he is awesome they are the very best !!!!
About Dr. Charles Sohn, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033102900
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sohn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn works at
Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.