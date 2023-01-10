See All Dermatologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Charles Stoer, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Stoer, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Stoer works at CHARLES B STOER MD in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Charles B Stoer MD
    4525 SW 13TH ST, Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 377-8619

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2023
    I had a cancerous skin lesion on my nose. Dr.Stoer removed the lesion which was about the diameter of a number two pencil erasure such that there was only a slim membrane separating my nasal passage from the outside air. Over a span of 6 weeks he tweaked the repair. The result? ? ? Where did he do surgery. ? ? ? You can't tell. The cut away section was deep and extensive but it grew back perfectly. Remarkable work. And it's been 5 years since the " repair " and it has not returned. Thank God for Dr. Stoer. Just an FYI. Before the surgery i was sitting in the lobby awaiting my consult with the doctor and a patient stepped out from his office. She came over to me and said " Don't worry in the slightest. He is the best at skin cancer repairs. You won't be able to even see his work in a few weeks. " I never met or asked any information from this lady but it turned out she was absolutely correct. You could not be in better hands.
    About Dr. Charles Stoer, MD

    Dermatology
    43 years of experience
    English
    1164550232
    Education & Certifications

    University of Miami Hospital
    La State U
    Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Dermatology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.