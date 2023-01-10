Dr. Charles Stoer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Stoer, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Stoer, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Stoer works at
Locations
-
1
Charles B Stoer MD4525 SW 13TH ST, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 377-8619
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoer?
I had a cancerous skin lesion on my nose. Dr.Stoer removed the lesion which was about the diameter of a number two pencil erasure such that there was only a slim membrane separating my nasal passage from the outside air. Over a span of 6 weeks he tweaked the repair. The result? ? ? Where did he do surgery. ? ? ? You can't tell. The cut away section was deep and extensive but it grew back perfectly. Remarkable work. And it's been 5 years since the " repair " and it has not returned. Thank God for Dr. Stoer. Just an FYI. Before the surgery i was sitting in the lobby awaiting my consult with the doctor and a patient stepped out from his office. She came over to me and said " Don't worry in the slightest. He is the best at skin cancer repairs. You won't be able to even see his work in a few weeks. " I never met or asked any information from this lady but it turned out she was absolutely correct. You could not be in better hands.
About Dr. Charles Stoer, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1164550232
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- La State U
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoer works at
Dr. Stoer has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.