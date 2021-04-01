Dr. Charles Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Sweeney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Eye Associates of Gainesville2521 NW 41st St, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 389-0043
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
He is very thorough. Explains findings. Has a real concern for his patient. Called to see how I was doing after he initiated therapy, communicated with my primary physician
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- U Cincinnati
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Trichiasis, Chorioretinal Scars and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
