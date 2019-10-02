Overview of Dr. Charles Termin, MD

Dr. Charles Termin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Termin works at Charlotte OBGYN Associates in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.