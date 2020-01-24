Dr. Wahlert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Wahlert, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Wahlert, MD
Dr. Charles Wahlert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Wahlert's Office Locations
Charles H. Wahlert Mdpa521 Bryan St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 380-1985
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Would recommend Dr Wahlert for listening to patient health concerns or questions. He also is an example of and promotes healthy lifestyle (diet and activity).
About Dr. Charles Wahlert, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1073543583
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahlert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahlert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahlert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahlert.
