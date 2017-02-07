Dr. Wang accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Wang, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fairfax Behavioral Health10200 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (800) 435-7221
-
2
Interlake Psychiatric Associates, PLLC1300 114th Ave SE Ste 115, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 462-9511Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr. Wang quickly understood my daughter's needs after she had struggled with other counselors. He changed her medications to more effective ones and then helped her get off medications when she was ready. Our family is very grateful for his compassion and skill with our daughter. I highly recommend Dr. Charles Wang, especially for families with an adopted child.
About Dr. Charles Wang, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1750351532
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Creighton University/University Of Nebraska
- Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.