Overview

Dr. Chau Vu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Vu works at Peninsula Pain Clinic in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA and Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.