Dr. Chau Vu, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Chau Vu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Dr. Vu works at Peninsula Pain Clinic in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA and Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Pain Clinic
    2601 Cherry Ave Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 415-9110
  2. 2
    Jason Edward Pope MD Inc.
    416 Aviation Blvd Ste B, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 527-7369
  3. 3
    Peninsula Pain Clinic
    9927 Mickelberry Rd NW Ste 101, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 415-9110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
  • Healdsburg Hospital
  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
  • Sonoma Valley Hospital
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Çhau Vu now for five years. Dr. VU help me with sciatica problems and lower extremity problems due to sciatica that I didn't even realize was caused by L4 L5 joint compression. She also discovered that I have arthritis in my sacroiliac joint on my pelvis. I’ve now been receiving steroid injections in my sacroiliac joint to help with pain and that has been a tremendous relief. I am back walking 60-90 minutes every day to stay in good health and good shape. Dr. Vu is thorough, interested and has eliminated pain I was suffering for several years now. I love my daily 60 minute power walks and it has helped me shed unwanted 40 lbs. Like a magic trick - I feel and look great too! I highly recommend Dr Chau Vu!!
    Nwalker — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Chau Vu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538508841
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston / University Park
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Chau Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

