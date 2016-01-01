Overview of Dr. Chau Vu, MD

Dr. Chau Vu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Vu works at KIDNEY SPECS BAY AREA in Webster, TX with other offices in Alvin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.