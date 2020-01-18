Dr. Chee Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chee Woo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chee Woo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Woo works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC405 Silverside Rd Ste 104, Wilmington, DE 19809 Directions (610) 525-8200
- 2 100 Arrandale Blvd Ste 103, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (844) 365-7246
-
3
Center for Interventional Pain & Spine3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 202, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 477-1706
-
4
Integrated Health360 E Pulaski Hwy Fl 3, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (844) 365-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woo?
It's great here. I see Dr. Woo and Jessica. I love Dr. Woo. He treats his patients very well and he explains everything. He's a great doctor. Jessica is the exact same, wonderful. My daughter used to come here and told me all about it. I have no problems at all here, everything is great!
About Dr. Chee Woo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1992703805
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo works at
Dr. Woo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.