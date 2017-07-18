Dr. Cheryl Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Bansal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Bansal, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.

Locations
Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology9256 Bendix Rd Ste 200A, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (443) 542-0505
- 2 8850 Columbia 100 Pkwy Ste 316, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (443) 542-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and caring doctor
About Dr. Cheryl Bansal, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1174790851
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.