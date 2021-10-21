See All Dermatologists in Eureka Springs, AR
Dr. Cheryl Hull, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Hull, MD is a Dermatologist in Eureka Springs, AR. They completed their fellowship with University Of Arkansas Department Of Dermatology Clinical Trials Unit

Dr. Hull works at Hull Dermatology & Aesthetics in Eureka Springs, AR with other offices in Rogers, AR and Bella Vista, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hull Dermatology
    24 Norris St, Eureka Springs, AR 72632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 254-9662
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Hull Dermatology
    500 S 52nd St, Rogers, AR 72758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 254-9662
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    599 S Horsebarn Rd, Rogers, AR 72758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 254-9662
    The Breast Center of Northwest Arkansas, A MANA Clinic
    416 Town Ctr Ne, Bella Vista, AR 72714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 254-9622
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
  • Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • QualChoice
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 21, 2021
    I am very pleased with Dr. Hull. She is very thorough in body checks and explains everything to me. I enjoy talking to her. So glad I was recommended to go to her. My husband and I both go since moving here from Florida.
    Jane Waller — Oct 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cheryl Hull, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1124081849
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Arkansas Department Of Dermatology Clinical Trials Unit
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Cheryl Hull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hull has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

