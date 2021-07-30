See All Dermatopathologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD

Dermatopathology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from University of Virginia.

Dr. Lonergan works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Skin Cancer
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Dr. Lonergan is thorough, compassionate, and extremely knowledgeable. After over 25 years of dealing with GA I finally found a doctor who can address my condition.
    — Jul 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD
    About Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316169758
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, VA
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonergan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lonergan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lonergan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lonergan works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lonergan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lonergan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonergan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lonergan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lonergan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

