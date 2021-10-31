See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Edmond, OK
Dr. Chesca Goodell, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chesca Goodell, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Edmond, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Goodell works at Chesca Craig Goodell, DO in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chesca Craig Goodell, DO
    305 S Bryant Ave # 110, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 289-4534

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Arthritis
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 31, 2021
    She is the first doctor I’ve ever had that searched for the cause of my pain until it was found. If it wasn’t for her, I likely would not have ever had a CT scan to show my vascular abnormalities. It’s so easy to talk to her too. Best bedside manner I’ve ever had.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chesca Goodell, DO

    Specialties
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366510802
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
