Dr. Cheung Leung, MD

Cardiology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Cheung Leung, MD

Dr. Cheung Leung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilroy, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Louise Regional Hospital.

Dr. Leung works at MDVIP - Gilroy, California in Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Gilroy, California
    9360 N Name Uno Ste 110, Gilroy, CA 95020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 713-1288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 28, 2016
    Dr. Leung has been my physician for many years and I would not want it any other way. His breath and scope of applied medical knowledge exceeds other medical providers in this area. He diagnoses and treats me based on my ever evolving individual health needs and circumstances. His demeanor and follow up are professional, caring, sincere and honest. Due to his extensive networking and on-going continuing education, Dr. Leung provides me with referenced based advice and refers me when appropriate.
    Rhona L. in Gilroy, CA — Nov 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cheung Leung, MD
    About Dr. Cheung Leung, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    • Male
    • 1427083112
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Jewish Hosp-Wash U
    • St Lukes Hosp
    • St Luke's Hospital
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Louise Regional Hospital

