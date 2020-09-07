Dr. Chi Dola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chi Dola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chi Dola, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Dola works at
Locations
Tulane Center for Women's Health4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8070
Healthy Mothers Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dola?
She is the best, very kind and sensitive with the mother and she always listening.
About Dr. Chi Dola, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063511590
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dola has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.