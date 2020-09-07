Overview

Dr. Chi Dola, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Dola works at Tulane Center for Women's Health in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.