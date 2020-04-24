Overview of Dr. Chi Lin, MD

Dr. Chi Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Office in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.