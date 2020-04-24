See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Chi Lin, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chi Lin, MD

Dr. Chi Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at Office in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

    23521 Paseo De Valencia, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 24, 2020
    Dr lin is very attentive and listens. He has been my primary for many years.
    Rosalind — Apr 24, 2020
    About Dr. Chi Lin, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

