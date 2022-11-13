Overview of Dr. Chima Akunne, DPM

Dr. Chima Akunne, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Temple University College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Akunne works at Ochsner Health Center - O'Neal in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Prairieville, LA, Milford, PA, Sparta, NJ, Monroe, NY and Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.