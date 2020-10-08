Dr. Chin Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chin Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Chin Kim, MD
Dr. Chin Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Orlando1613 N Mills Ave # 120, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Oviedo2984 Alafaya Trl Ste 1000, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. Been seeing Dr Kim for 13 yrs. Best care of any Dr I have
About Dr. Chin Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1437120896
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology - (University of Florida)
- Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
- INTERNAL MEDICINE, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
