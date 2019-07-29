Dr. Chinya Murali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chinya Murali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chinya Murali, MD
Dr. Chinya Murali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Murali's Office Locations
Advent Behavioral Care - St. Peters255 Spencer Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-2550Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Murali has always listened to what i had to say and gave me the best advice and based his recommendation on my needs and not just try and prescribe meds like other doctors/ Psychs. Very nice guy.
About Dr. Chinya Murali, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1831156868
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.