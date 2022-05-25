Overview of Dr. Chinyoung Park, MD

Dr. Chinyoung Park, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL, Buffalo Grove, IL and Bannockburn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.