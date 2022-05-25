Dr. Chinyoung Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chinyoung Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chinyoung Park, MD
Dr. Chinyoung Park, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Morton Grove Office9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 375-3000
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute900 Rand Rd Ste 200, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 375-3000
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 115, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 375-3000
- 4 2101 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 914-9096
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor. Over 10 years ago my internal medicine doc said she's the one you want to see and he was right. She's on top of every detail and always warm and caring.
About Dr. Chinyoung Park, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1013903491
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
