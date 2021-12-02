Overview

Dr. Chiraag Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Allergy Asthma Respiratory Care in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.