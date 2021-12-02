See All Allergists & Immunologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Chiraag Patel, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Chiraag Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Allergy Asthma Respiratory Care in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Medicine Associates Medical Group, Inc
    5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 190, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 679-3590
  2. 2
    PMA Sacramento Medical Office
    1485 River Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 325-1040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acquired Angioedema Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Aspirin Desensitization Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Due to Selective Anti-Polysaccharide Antibody Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency With Natural-Killer Cell Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mold Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Severe Asthma Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
T-Cell Immunodeficiency, Primary Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 02, 2021
    Dr. Patel is an absolutely amazing doctor!! I had mystery illnesses. He knew the first visit what my dx and I went through the process of appropriate testing. He thoroughly explained each step. He gave me time to ask and answered all my questions. He was avail on short notice when I became acutely ill, he guided me through it and I was better in a brief time instead of weeks! He is top notch, professional, wicked smart and I highly recommend him for any Zebras out there!! He’s your doc!!
    Suzy — Dec 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chiraag Patel, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1649426602
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    • University Of California, Davis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chiraag Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

